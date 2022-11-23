In spite of Elevance Health Inc.’s (NYSE:ELV) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) closed at $505.06 up 1.03% from its previous closing price of $499.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 955551 shares were traded. ELV stock price reached its highest trading level at $508.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $504.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Elevance Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $575 from $535 previously.

On August 22, 2022, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $490 to $580.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Elevance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELV has reached a high of $549.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $392.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 491.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 485.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ELV has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 1.53M over the past ten days. A total of 239.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ELV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 2.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.13.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.32 and a low estimate of $5.12, while EPS last year was $5.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.29, with high estimates of $10.38 and low estimates of $8.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $29.16 and $28.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $29.04. EPS for the following year is $32.69, with 21 analysts recommending between $33.25 and $32.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $39.56B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $40.28B to a low estimate of $38.78B. As of the current estimate, Elevance Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.02B, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.9B, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.44B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $155.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $136.94B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $167.24B and the low estimate is $159.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.