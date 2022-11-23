In the case of Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH), what’s next?

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) closed the day trading at $78.89 up 1.51% from the previous closing price of $77.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1883401 shares were traded. CAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CAH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $80 from $64 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Brennan Michelle bought 200 shares for $74.72 per share. The transaction valued at 14,944 led to the insider holds 3,324 shares of the business.

Brennan Michelle bought 200 shares of CAH for $15,260 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 3,124 shares after completing the transaction at $76.30 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Brennan Michelle, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150 shares for $79.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,961 and bolstered with 2,924 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAH has reached a high of $81.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CAH traded about 3.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CAH traded about 3.33M shares per day. A total of 271.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.12M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CAH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.08M with a Short Ratio of 11.92M, compared to 18.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.76% and a Short% of Float of 7.65%.

Dividends & Splits

CAH’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.98, up from 1.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.61.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.52 and $5.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.25. EPS for the following year is $6.07, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.54 and $5.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $201.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $189.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $198.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $181.36B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $210.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $224.3B and the low estimate is $197B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.