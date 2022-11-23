Invest in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $134.65 in the prior trading day, Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) closed at $135.39, up 0.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 892225 shares were traded. RSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RSG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 517.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 16, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $147.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Vander Ark Jon sold 14,100 shares for $142.49 per share. The transaction valued at 2,009,080 led to the insider holds 59,619 shares of the business.

Stuart Timothy E sold 15,000 shares of RSG for $2,027,805 on Jun 07. The COO now owns 19,675 shares after completing the transaction at $135.19 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, GOEBEL BRIAN A, who serves as the CAO of the company, sold 347 shares for $135.01 each. As a result, the insider received 46,848 and left with 6,186 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Republic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSG has reached a high of $149.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 316.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.20M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RSG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 2.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RSG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.66, compared to 1.98 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72. The current Payout Ratio is 40.90% for RSG, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.8 and $4.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.76. EPS for the following year is $5.27, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.58 and $4.87.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $3.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.55B to a low estimate of $3.35B. As of the current estimate, Republic Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.34B, an increase of 12.60% less than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.16B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.29B, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.94B and the low estimate is $13.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.