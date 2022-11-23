Investing in SentinelOne Inc. (S) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, SentinelOne Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.33, up 0.93% from its previous closing price of $16.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2180183 shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of S’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Bernhardt David J. sold 3,249 shares for $17.91 per share. The transaction valued at 58,190 led to the insider holds 97,483 shares of the business.

Bernhardt David J. sold 1,538 shares of S for $25,417 on Nov 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,732 shares after completing the transaction at $16.53 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Bernhardt David J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,538 shares for $16.68 each. As a result, the insider received 25,658 and left with 100,732 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $70.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that S traded 3.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 277.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.77M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.4M with a Short Ratio of 12.70M, compared to 13.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $417M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $416.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.8M, up 103.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $684.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $727.6M and the low estimate is $595.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.