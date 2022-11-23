Investing in Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) closed at $31.09 up 15.23% from its previous closing price of $26.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3496193 shares were traded. WMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Warner Music Group Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 136.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 24.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 24.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On March 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on March 11, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Benet Lincoln E sold 10,000 shares for $38.25 per share. The transaction valued at 382,500 led to the insider holds 434,341 shares of the business.

Benet Lincoln E sold 10,000 shares of WMG for $379,700 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 444,341 shares after completing the transaction at $37.97 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Benet Lincoln E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $33.20 each. As a result, the insider received 332,000 and left with 454,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Warner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 103.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMG has reached a high of $44.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WMG has traded an average of 1.20M shares per day and 1M over the past ten days. A total of 514.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.32M. Insiders hold about 16.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WMG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.39M, compared to 5.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 5.44%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WMG is 0.64, from 0.51 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.39B. As of the current estimate, Warner Music Group Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.3B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.72B and the low estimate is $5.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.