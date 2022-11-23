Is this a Prime Time To acquire Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) stock

After finishing at $22.65 in the prior trading day, Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) closed at $23.18, up 2.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1564307 shares were traded. BRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on July 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $24 from $26 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $20.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 23, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Finnegan Brian T sold 5,000 shares for $25.14 per share. The transaction valued at 125,700 led to the insider holds 145,682 shares of the business.

SIEGEL STEVEN F sold 20,000 shares of BRX for $540,000 on Apr 20. The insider now owns 284,000 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, SIEGEL STEVEN F, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $26.50 each. As a result, the insider received 530,000 and left with 304,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brixmor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRX has reached a high of $27.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 300.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.25M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.33M, compared to 4.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BRX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.50, compared to 1.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.51. The current Payout Ratio is 90.20% for BRX, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $300.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $303.58M to a low estimate of $294.32M. As of the current estimate, Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $279.35M, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $309.26M, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $320.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $302.82M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.