Is this a Prime Time To acquire Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550176 shares were traded. ENIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENIC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.74.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENIC has reached a high of $2.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6250, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5141.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 466.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 410.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 496.65M. Shares short for ENIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 1.22M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ENIC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.15.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $52.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $57.95 and a low estimate of $47.13, while EPS last year was $126.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $90.63, with high estimates of $113.12 and low estimates of $68.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $374.64 and $166.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $249.63. EPS for the following year is $291.69, with 3 analysts recommending between $350.1 and $226.25.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Enel Chile S.A.’s year-ago sales were $777.47M, an estimated increase of 34.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 28.60% less than the figure of $34.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.86B, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.11B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.