Is this a Prime Time To acquire United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) stock

After finishing at $38.29 in the prior trading day, United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) closed at $39.17, up 2.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562637 shares were traded. UCBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UCBI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2020, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when BRADSHAW RICHARD sold 649 shares for $38.52 per share. The transaction valued at 24,999 led to the insider holds 69,514 shares of the business.

DANIELS KENNETH L bought 500 shares of UCBI for $14,100 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 13,299 shares after completing the transaction at $28.20 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, HARTON H LYNN, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $35.11 each. As a result, the insider received 175,550 and left with 242,222 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UCBI has reached a high of $39.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 596.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 590.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.57M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UCBI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.24M, compared to 2.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UCBI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.73, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 38.40% for UCBI, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.76 and $2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.52 and $3.23.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $239.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $242.6M to a low estimate of $235.31M. As of the current estimate, United Community Banks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $175.76M, an estimated increase of 36.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $254.89M, an increase of 25.60% less than the figure of $36.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UCBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $895.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $882.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $889.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $710.91M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $975.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.