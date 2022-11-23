It’s a good day to be an New Gold Inc. (NGD) shareholder

In the latest session, New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) closed at $1.19 up 9.17% from its previous closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3917502 shares were traded. NGD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of New Gold Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $1.25 from $1 previously.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on September 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1.75 to $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGD has reached a high of $2.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9394, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2094.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NGD has traded an average of 3.15M shares per day and 2.8M over the past ten days. A total of 682.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 680.14M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NGD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.73M with a Short Ratio of 5.90M, compared to 13.12M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $149.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $157.25M to a low estimate of $138.8M. As of the current estimate, New Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $179.8M, an estimated decrease of -17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $158.13M, a decrease of -21.90% less than the figure of -$17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $163.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $629M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $583.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $604.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $745.5M, down -18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $786.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $855M and the low estimate is $641M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.