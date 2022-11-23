It’s a good day to be an Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Synlogic Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.64, down -4.18% from its previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0278 from its previous closing price. On the day, 593466 shares were traded. SYBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6998 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6366.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SYBX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 30, 2019, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 30, 2019, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when JENSEN MICHAEL VANGSTED bought 9,500 shares for $1.12 per share. The transaction valued at 10,640 led to the insider holds 39,500 shares of the business.

Awad Antoine sold 2,650 shares of SYBX for $6,482 on Apr 04. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 81,170 shares after completing the transaction at $2.45 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Brennan Aoife, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 8,894 shares for $2.45 each. As a result, the insider received 21,754 and left with 275,343 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYBX has reached a high of $2.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3424.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SYBX traded 147.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 131.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SYBX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 247.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 236.26k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 0.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $640k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75M, down -63.50% from the average estimate.