It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) stock

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) closed the day trading at $79.88 up 12.78% from the previous closing price of $70.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17580419 shares were traded. BBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $70 from $80 previously.

On July 28, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $106 to $71.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Eldracher Deborah DiSanzo sold 28 shares for $64.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,808 led to the insider holds 21,412 shares of the business.

Eldracher Deborah DiSanzo sold 1,834 shares of BBY for $131,274 on Sep 21. The President, Best Buy Health now owns 21,169 shares after completing the transaction at $71.58 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, Peterson Allison, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 126 shares for $71.58 each. As a result, the insider received 9,019 and left with 39,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Best’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBY has reached a high of $141.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBY traded about 2.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBY traded about 4.47M shares per day. A total of 225.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.83M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.46M with a Short Ratio of 7.05M, compared to 9.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Dividends & Splits

BBY’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.52, up from 2.35 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 39.60% for BBY, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $2.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.3 and low estimates of $1.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.33 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.21. EPS for the following year is $6.92, with 25 analysts recommending between $8.36 and $5.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.76B, down -11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.3B and the low estimate is $44.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.