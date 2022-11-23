KIND (Nextdoor Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) closed at $2.16 in the last session, down -1.82% from day before closing price of $2.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 924242 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KIND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.50 and its Current Ratio is at 18.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On March 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

On February 24, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $7.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on February 24, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Greylock 16 GP LLC bought 765,000 shares for $3.31 per share. The transaction valued at 2,534,368 led to the insider holds 10,917,514 shares of the business.

Sze David L bought 765,000 shares of KIND for $2,534,368 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 10,917,514 shares after completing the transaction at $3.31 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Greylock 16 GP LLC, who serves as the Member of 10% owner group of the company, bought 400,000 shares for $3.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,356,800 and bolstered with 10,299,014 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIND has reached a high of $12.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7058, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8853.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KIND traded on average about 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 377.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.81M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KIND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.04M with a Short Ratio of 11.65M, compared to 5.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 7.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $224.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $221.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $222.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.2M, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $287.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $317M and the low estimate is $258.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.