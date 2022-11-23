There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) can be one of them

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) closed the day trading at $309.16 up 4.30% from the previous closing price of $296.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+12.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1412646 shares were traded. APD stock price reached its highest trading level at $309.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $297.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $295.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on August 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $283 to $321.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 when Major Sean D sold 6,000 shares for $288.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,733,760 led to the insider holds 13,343 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Air’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APD has reached a high of $309.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $216.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 254.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 246.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APD traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APD traded about 1.1M shares per day. A total of 222.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.92M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for APD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 1.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

APD’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.48, up from 5.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 60.70% for APD, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1081:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.87 and a low estimate of $2.66, while EPS last year was $2.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.71, with high estimates of $2.86 and low estimates of $2.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.4 and $10.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.28. EPS for the following year is $11.37, with 25 analysts recommending between $12.2 and $10.14.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $3.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.48B to a low estimate of $2.99B. As of the current estimate, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.84B, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.32B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.88B and the low estimate is $12.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.