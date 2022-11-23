There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) can be one of them

The closing price of Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) was $2.69 for the day, down -8.19% from the previous closing price of $2.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4901760 shares were traded. OSCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OSCR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Baltrus Victoria sold 11,729 shares for $4.96 per share. The transaction valued at 58,176 led to the insider holds 14,532 shares of the business.

Quane Alessandrea C. sold 17,532 shares of OSCR for $97,019 on Sep 06. The EVP, Chief Insurance Officer now owns 148,804 shares after completing the transaction at $5.53 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Blackley Richard Scott, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 31,615 shares for $5.53 each. As a result, the insider received 174,951 and left with 300,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSCR has reached a high of $11.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0636, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9738.

Shares Statistics:

OSCR traded an average of 1.99M shares per day over the past three months and 2.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.41M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OSCR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.65M with a Short Ratio of 8.27M, compared to 9.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 7.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.97, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.34 and -$2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.58. EPS for the following year is -$1.53, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$1.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $975M to a low estimate of $949.33M. As of the current estimate, Oscar Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $414.21M, an estimated increase of 132.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $925.2M, an increase of 86.50% less than the figure of $132.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $946M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $904.39M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 106.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.67B and the low estimate is $4.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.