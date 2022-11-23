There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Waste Management Inc. (WM) can be one of them

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) closed the day trading at $163.24 up 0.27% from the previous closing price of $162.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1000666 shares were traded. WM stock price reached its highest trading level at $164.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $162.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 482.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on October 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $191 from $170 previously.

On May 13, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $155 to $165.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on April 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $174.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Rankin Devina A sold 22,082 shares for $175.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,864,350 led to the insider holds 50,516 shares of the business.

Watson Michael J. sold 8,971 shares of WM for $1,523,522 on Aug 11. The Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer now owns 32,221 shares after completing the transaction at $169.83 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Morris John J, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operation Officer of the company, sold 22,795 shares for $169.82 each. As a result, the insider received 3,871,154 and left with 95,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Waste’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WM has reached a high of $175.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 161.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 158.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WM traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WM traded about 1.65M shares per day. A total of 412.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 409.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.92M, compared to 4.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

WM’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.60, up from 2.21 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.79.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.85 and $5.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.71. EPS for the following year is $6.17, with 16 analysts recommending between $6.84 and $5.73.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $4.97B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.06B to a low estimate of $4.85B. As of the current estimate, Waste Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.68B, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.92B, an increase of 10.70% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.71B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.93B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.23B and the low estimate is $20.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.