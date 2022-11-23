There is a good chance Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $9.17 in the prior trading day, Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) closed at $9.15, down -0.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1071798 shares were traded. ECVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ECVT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on March 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On November 29, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.80.

On August 16, 2021, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on August 16, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when CCMP Capital, LP sold 20,125,000 shares for $7.88 per share. The transaction valued at 158,560,850 led to the insider holds 93,947 shares of the business.

CCMP Capital, LP sold 20,125,000 shares of ECVT for $158,560,850 on Nov 17. The 10% Owner now owns 93,947 shares after completing the transaction at $7.88 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Coxon Robert, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $8.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 88,100 and bolstered with 205,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ecovyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECVT has reached a high of $12.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 596.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 132.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.84M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ECVT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 694.45k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $852.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $825M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $838.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $611.2M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $859.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $915.4M and the low estimate is $788.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.