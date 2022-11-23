There is a good chance Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $27.37 in the prior trading day, Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE: EE) closed at $30.00, up 9.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 844084 shares were traded. EE stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 09, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $29.

On May 09, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $36.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on May 09, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Excelerate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1875.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EE has reached a high of $30.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 468.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 481.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.77M. Shares short for EE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 1.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 155.50% for EE, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 09, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.93 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $786M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $888.55M, up 106.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.94B and the low estimate is $984M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.