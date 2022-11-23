There is a good chance Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) closed at $1.18 in the last session, up 3.51% from day before closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 863578 shares were traded. IINN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IINN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IINN has reached a high of $6.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3864, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9027.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IINN traded on average about 45.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 65.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.40M. Insiders hold about 26.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IINN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 14.49k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.12% and a Short% of Float of 0.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.