There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: QuantumScape Corporation (QS).

As of close of business last night, QuantumScape Corporation’s stock clocked out at $6.83, down -0.44% from its previous closing price of $6.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6233624 shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.70 and its Current Ratio is at 25.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.

On April 12, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $20.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 12, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III sold 20,000 shares for $7.15 per share. The transaction valued at 143,012 led to the insider holds 392,771 shares of the business.

Singh Mohit sold 8,500 shares of QS for $64,825 on Nov 09. The Chief Development Officer now owns 302,157 shares after completing the transaction at $7.63 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Singh Mohit, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $8.13 each. As a result, the insider received 69,082 and left with 302,157 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $36.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QS traded 6.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 434.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.81M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 51.41M with a Short Ratio of 52.49M, compared to 49.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.88% and a Short% of Float of 18.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.13.