There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Alcon Inc. (ALC)

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) closed the day trading at $66.90 up 1.46% from the previous closing price of $65.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1018410 shares were traded. ALC stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALC, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alcon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALC has reached a high of $88.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALC traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALC traded about 1.4M shares per day. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.97% stake in the company. Shares short for ALC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 5.48M, compared to 4.9M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.13 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.58 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $2.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.08B to a low estimate of $2.01B. As of the current estimate, Alcon Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.82B, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.08B, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.05B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.76B, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.9B and the low estimate is $8.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.