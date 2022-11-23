There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO)

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) closed the day trading at $3.68 up 18.52% from the previous closing price of $3.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5750 from its previous closing price. On the day, 911300 shares were traded. BNSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BNSO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNSO has reached a high of $12.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2308, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3689.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BNSO traded about 36.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BNSO traded about 101.18k shares per day. A total of 4.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.09M. Insiders hold about 53.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BNSO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 20.7k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.