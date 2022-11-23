There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Public Storage (PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) closed the day trading at $299.35 up 0.61% from the previous closing price of $297.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624686 shares were traded. PSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $299.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $295.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSA, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $380 from $365 previously.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on May 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $410 to $370.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES sold 203 shares for $348.29 per share. The transaction valued at 70,561 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES sold 1,227 shares of PSA for $431,993 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 203 shares after completing the transaction at $351.95 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 830 shares for $353.09 each. As a result, the insider received 293,069 and left with 1,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Public’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSA has reached a high of $405.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $270.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 294.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 333.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSA traded about 830.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSA traded about 817.73k shares per day. A total of 175.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.79M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.14M, compared to 2.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

PSA’s forward annual dividend rate is 8.00, up from 8.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.34.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.96 and a low estimate of $2.55, while EPS last year was $2.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.71, with high estimates of $2.94 and low estimates of $2.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.26 and $10.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.59. EPS for the following year is $12.07, with 10 analysts recommending between $16.18 and $10.96.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Public Storage’s year-ago sales were $894.93M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.42B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.63B and the low estimate is $4.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.