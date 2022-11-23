This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

In the latest session, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) closed at $0.86 up 16.55% from its previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1221 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2081588 shares were traded. GOVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7350.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GeoVax Labs Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 19, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when CHASE RANDAL D bought 10,000 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 11,000 led to the insider holds 36,613 shares of the business.

Sharkey John W. bought 1,000 shares of GOVX for $820 on Jul 01. The VP, Business Development now owns 2,860 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, McKee Kelly T. Jr., who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 4,464 shares for $1.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000 and bolstered with 19,185 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 117.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOVX has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9824, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3352.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOVX has traded an average of 3.04M shares per day and 467.82k over the past ten days. A total of 26.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.05M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GOVX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 734.29k with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 1.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $386k, down -74.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19,900.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.