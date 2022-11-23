What shareholders can do to beat the market with Gevo Inc. (GEVO) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3782317 shares were traded. GEVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GEVO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.30 and its Current Ratio is at 24.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.30.

On February 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On August 24, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on August 24, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Mize Gary W. sold 9,883 shares for $3.08 per share. The transaction valued at 30,474 led to the insider holds 154,339 shares of the business.

Williams Geoffrey Thomas Jr. sold 18,041 shares of GEVO for $55,629 on Aug 22. The VP-General Counsel & Secretary now owns 371,606 shares after completing the transaction at $3.08 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Bowron Kimberly T, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 14,681 shares for $3.08 each. As a result, the insider received 45,269 and left with 191,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 731.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEVO has reached a high of $6.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2826, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1614.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GEVO traded 7.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.16M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GEVO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.78M with a Short Ratio of 48.16M, compared to 52.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.32% and a Short% of Float of 22.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.67M to a low estimate of $190k. As of the current estimate, Gevo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $270k, an estimated increase of 351.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.61M, an increase of 6,585.20% over than the figure of $351.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $533k, up 1,125.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.01M and the low estimate is $6.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 138.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.