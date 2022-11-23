Which analyst expects Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Tyra Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.78, down -2.45% from its previous closing price of $6.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774554 shares were traded. TYRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TYRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 48.70 and its Current Ratio is at 48.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On March 08, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when Boxer Capital, LLC bought 125,000 shares for $13.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,640,312 led to the insider holds 6,448,359 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TYRA has reached a high of $27.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TYRA traded 42.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 40.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.61M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TYRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 1.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 9.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.47 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.64 and -$2.15.