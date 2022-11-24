A correction may be in store for MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) shares?

In the latest session, MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) closed at $0.54 down -7.85% from its previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0460 from its previous closing price. On the day, 193573 shares were traded. MDVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4966.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MedAvail Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd bought 14,117,646 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 14,999,999 led to the insider holds 15,029,480 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDVL has reached a high of $3.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7473, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2398.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDVL has traded an average of 76.36K shares per day and 152.25k over the past ten days. A total of 69.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.58M. Insiders hold about 14.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MDVL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 309k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 319.87k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.47M to a low estimate of $11.1M. As of the current estimate, MedAvail Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.79M, an estimated increase of 94.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.1M, an increase of 66.20% less than the figure of $94.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.13M, up 97.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.5M and the low estimate is $71.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.