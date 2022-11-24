A glimpse at Elys Game Technology Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Elys Game Technology Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.20, down -7.29% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0159 from its previous closing price. On the day, 399694 shares were traded. ELYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1962.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ELYS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on July 26, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when SALERNO VICTOR J bought 3,000 shares for $3.28 per share. The transaction valued at 9,840 led to the insider holds 869,759 shares of the business.

SALERNO VICTOR J bought 3,000 shares of ELYS for $9,450 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 866,759 shares after completing the transaction at $3.15 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Gold Street Capital Corp., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 28,000 shares for $3.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 90,930 and bolstered with 4,728,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELYS has reached a high of $3.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3769, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1807.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ELYS traded 113.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 147.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.24M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ELYS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 164.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 50.1k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $11.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.94M to a low estimate of $10.8M. As of the current estimate, Elys Game Technology Corp.’s year-ago sales were $11.23M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.8M, an increase of 26.80% over than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.55M, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64.1M and the low estimate is $63.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.