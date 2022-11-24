An investigation into Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s technical aspects

The price of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) closed at $17.75 in the last session, up 3.62% from day before closing price of $17.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 134750 shares were traded. NEWT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEWT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when SLOANE BARRY bought 4,200 shares for $24.20 per share. The transaction valued at 101,636 led to the insider holds 988,016 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Newtek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEWT has reached a high of $31.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEWT traded on average about 149.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 151.52k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.03M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NEWT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NEWT is 2.60, which was 2.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 19.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.31. The current Payout Ratio is 132.00% for NEWT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 22, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $3, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $2.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEWT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $79.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.49M, down -23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $106.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.35M and the low estimate is $106.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.