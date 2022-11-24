An overall feel about Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) closed at $0.28 down -1.68% from its previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0048 from its previous closing price. On the day, 159234 shares were traded. APTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3044 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2751.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aptinyx Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.40 and its Current Ratio is at 27.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On July 01, 2020, SunTrust started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.SunTrust initiated its Buy rating on July 01, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Miller Joan W. bought 17,700 shares for $2.83 per share. The transaction valued at 50,091 led to the insider holds 17,700 shares of the business.

RIEDEL NORBERT G bought 100,000 shares of APTX for $223,000 on Dec 06. The CEO now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.23 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, KHANNA ASHISH, who serves as the CFO AND CBO of the company, bought 45,000 shares for $2.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,700 and bolstered with 420,040 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTX has reached a high of $3.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3376, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0313.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APTX has traded an average of 281.82K shares per day and 206.08k over the past ten days. A total of 67.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.08M. Insiders hold about 12.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.00% stake in the company. Shares short for APTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 365.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 228.38k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$1.05.