CQP (Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX: CQP) closed at $60.19 up 1.06% from its previous closing price of $59.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 374863 shares were traded. CQP stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on August 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $55 from $54 previously.

On May 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $55.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Ball James Robert sold 3,075 shares for $54.48 per share. The transaction valued at 167,526 led to the insider holds 4,875 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cheniere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CQP has reached a high of $61.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CQP has traded an average of 261.13K shares per day and 178.73k over the past ten days. A total of 484.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.23M. Insiders hold about 49.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.52% stake in the company. Shares short for CQP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 1.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.35%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CQP is 3.10, from 2.59 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.12.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.14 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.74, with high estimates of $2.66 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.52 and $3.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 14 analysts recommending between $9.37 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.33B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.77B to a low estimate of $2.62B. As of the current estimate, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $2.07B, an estimated increase of 109.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.44B, an increase of 36.40% less than the figure of $109.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.56B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CQP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.43B, up 67.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.45B and the low estimate is $9.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.