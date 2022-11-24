EVC (Entravision Communications Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) closed at $5.64 in the last session, up 4.64% from day before closing price of $5.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 198872 shares were traded. EVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2017, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $7.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on October 12, 2015, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Saldivar von Wuthenau Juan sold 26,600 shares for $5.21 per share. The transaction valued at 138,708 led to the insider holds 526,260 shares of the business.

ZEVNIK PAUL A bought 45,448 shares of EVC for $228,044 on May 19. The Director now owns 277,227 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share. On May 18, another insider, ZEVNIK PAUL A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 91,164 shares for $4.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 455,246 and bolstered with 231,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Entravision’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVC has reached a high of $7.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVC traded on average about 185.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 177.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.01M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 1.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EVC is 0.10, which was 0.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.96.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $233.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $234.1M to a low estimate of $233.28M. As of the current estimate, Entravision Communications Corporation’s year-ago sales were $199.01M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.5M, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $257.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $253.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $910.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $906.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $908.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $760.19M, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $977.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $978.44M and the low estimate is $977.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.