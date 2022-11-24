How is Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s (NASDAQ: MDNA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $0.42 in the prior trading day, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) closed at $0.43, up 1.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0073 from its previous closing price. On the day, 188521 shares were traded. MDNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4021.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MDNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.50 and its Current Ratio is at 14.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 18, 2020, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDNA has reached a high of $2.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7439, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0984.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 200.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 281.16k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.20M. Insiders hold about 23.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.18% stake in the company. Shares short for MDNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 305.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 297.26k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.32.