I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI).

The price of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) closed at $0.28 in the last session, up 5.56% from day before closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 218952 shares were traded. CEMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2550.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CEMI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 03, 2020, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $10.

Colliers Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 06, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEMI has reached a high of $2.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3366, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6409.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CEMI traded on average about 776.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 212.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.31M. Insiders hold about 1.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CEMI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 1.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.22% and a Short% of Float of 9.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5M to a low estimate of $8.5M. As of the current estimate, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.5M, a decrease of -29.50% less than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.82M, down -11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.09M and the low estimate is $38.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.