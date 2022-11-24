In the case of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM), what’s next?

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) closed the day trading at $3.31 up 2.48% from the previous closing price of $3.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 151456 shares were traded. LITM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1210.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LITM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LITM has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5770, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9174.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LITM traded about 2.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LITM traded about 383.41k shares per day. A total of 15.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.03M. Insiders hold about 48.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LITM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 249.21k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 14.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.