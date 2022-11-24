In What Direction Will ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Goes From Here?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) closed the day trading at $0.16 down -5.49% from the previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0095 from its previous closing price. On the day, 407780 shares were traded. NDRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1702 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1634.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NDRA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Thornton Michael Milos bought 20,000 shares for $0.27 per share. The transaction valued at 5,400 led to the insider holds 352,775 shares of the business.

Tokman Alexander Y bought 20,000 shares of NDRA for $5,200 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 152,857 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On May 26, another insider, Thornton Michael Milos, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,250 and bolstered with 332,775 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDRA has reached a high of $1.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2760, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2988.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NDRA traded about 275.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NDRA traded about 308.45k shares per day. A total of 63.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.01M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NDRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 684.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 774.45k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 676.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.