Is Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $0.17 in the prior trading day, Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) closed at $0.17, up 0.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 129705 shares were traded. OBLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OBLG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OBLG has reached a high of $1.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2298, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3862.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 209.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.70M. Insiders hold about 3.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OBLG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 280.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 57.05k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.74M, down -18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.98M and the low estimate is $10.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.