Is Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $7.96 in the prior trading day, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) closed at $7.87, down -1.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 104019 shares were traded. SRRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRRK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On March 23, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 23, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Invus Public Equities, L.P. bought 130,265 shares for $8.04 per share. The transaction valued at 1,047,383 led to the insider holds 8,980,270 shares of the business.

Invus Public Equities, L.P. bought 66,000 shares of SRRK for $520,760 on Oct 04. The 10% Owner now owns 8,850,005 shares after completing the transaction at $7.89 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Invus Public Equities, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 33,971 shares for $7.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 238,789 and bolstered with 8,784,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRRK has reached a high of $29.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 246.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 296.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.19M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SRRK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 1.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.87, while EPS last year was -$1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.59. EPS for the following year is -$2.8, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.86 and -$4.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.82M, up 76.20% from the average estimate.