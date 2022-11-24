Is this a Prime Time To acquire Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) stock

After finishing at $6.71 in the prior trading day, Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) closed at $6.79, up 1.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 124377 shares were traded. CTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTOS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On January 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Eperjesy Christopher J bought 30,000 shares for $6.45 per share. The transaction valued at 193,497 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

EIN MARK bought 50,000 shares of CTOS for $289,670 on May 16. The Director now owns 1,415,534 shares after completing the transaction at $5.79 per share. On May 13, another insider, Heinberg Marshall, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $5.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 113,600 and bolstered with 85,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Custom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 399.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTOS has reached a high of $9.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 286.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 450.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 247.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.22M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CTOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 2.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $395.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $413.1M to a low estimate of $379.3M. As of the current estimate, Custom Truck One Source Inc.’s year-ago sales were $357M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $443.42M, an increase of 24.40% over than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $453.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $432.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.