Is this a Prime Time To acquire Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) stock

The price of Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) closed at $37.81 in the last session, up 6.51% from day before closing price of $35.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 108045 shares were traded. ZEUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZEUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when WOLFORT DAVID A sold 6,913 shares for $36.25 per share. The transaction valued at 250,615 led to the insider holds 156,401 shares of the business.

WOLFORT DAVID A sold 5,750 shares of ZEUS for $204,575 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 163,314 shares after completing the transaction at $35.58 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, WOLFORT DAVID A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $35.66 each. As a result, the insider received 35,660 and left with 169,064 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Olympic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZEUS has reached a high of $43.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZEUS traded on average about 50.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 59.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.63M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZEUS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 368.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 284.7k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.73%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ZEUS is 0.36, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.52.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $3.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $7.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.44. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $651.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $677.9M to a low estimate of $617.7M. As of the current estimate, Olympic Steel Inc.’s year-ago sales were $635.28M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $525.66M, a decrease of -15.80% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $529M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $521.59M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZEUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.