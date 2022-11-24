The name Green Giant Inc. (GGE) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Green Giant Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.28, down -6.55% from its previous closing price of $3.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 220158 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GGE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Green’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3280.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGE has reached a high of $3.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1378, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2034.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GGE traded 935.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 136.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.47M. Insiders hold about 86.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GGE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 371.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 7.7k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.