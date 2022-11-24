There is a good chance Sasol Limited (SSL) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) closed at $18.02 in the last session, up 2.97% from day before closing price of $17.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 163201 shares were traded. SSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SSL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sasol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSL has reached a high of $28.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SSL traded on average about 264.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 220.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 625.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 540.21M. Shares short for SSL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 985.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 1.01M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SSL is 0.86, which was 0.95 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.