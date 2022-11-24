There is a good chance Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $19.76 in the prior trading day, Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: THRD) closed at $19.00, down -3.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 105623 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of THRD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 47.90 and its Current Ratio is at 47.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 10, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On October 10, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THRD has reached a high of $24.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 155.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 121.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.95M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.69, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$1.8.