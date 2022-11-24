There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX).

As of close of business last night, Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.91, up 6.70% from its previous closing price of $1.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 152865 shares were traded. OESX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7975.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OESX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on November 10, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8.50 from $5 previously.

On June 02, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when JENKINS MICHAEL H bought 500 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 885 led to the insider holds 232,620 shares of the business.

JENKINS MICHAEL H bought 9,500 shares of OESX for $16,520 on Nov 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 232,120 shares after completing the transaction at $1.74 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, JENKINS MICHAEL H, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,800 shares for $1.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,135 and bolstered with 224,420 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OESX has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6616, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1957.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OESX traded 94.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 59.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.58M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OESX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 291.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 207.07k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OESX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $93.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $124.38M, down -23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.36M and the low estimate is $113.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.