There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

The closing price of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) was $9.14 for the day, up 5.30% from the previous closing price of $8.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 386142 shares were traded. HNRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HNRG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBR & Co. on March 15, 2017, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $11 from $12 previously.

On November 23, 2016, FBR & Co. reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $12.

FBR & Co. reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 13, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when LAWRENCE BRYAN H sold 80,043 shares for $5.56 per share. The transaction valued at 445,039 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

LAWRENCE BRYAN H sold 18,428 shares of HNRG for $105,073 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 80,043 shares after completing the transaction at $5.70 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, LAWRENCE BRYAN H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 32,758 shares for $5.86 each. As a result, the insider received 192,011 and left with 98,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HNRG has reached a high of $8.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.55.

Shares Statistics:

HNRG traded an average of 184.18K shares per day over the past three months and 195.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.65M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HNRG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 988.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 945.52k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HNRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.67M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $311.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311.9M and the low estimate is $311.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.