Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) closed the day trading at $21.51 up 0.14% from the previous closing price of $21.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 321872 shares were traded. GIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GIII, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $27.

On July 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $20.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 11, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when NACKMAN NEAL sold 15,000 shares for $29.06 per share. The transaction valued at 435,900 led to the insider holds 95,625 shares of the business.

Aaron Sammy sold 59,182 shares of GIII for $1,715,094 on Mar 23. The Vice Chairman and President now owns 394,741 shares after completing the transaction at $28.98 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Aaron Sammy, who serves as the Vice Chairman and President of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $29.82 each. As a result, the insider received 1,789,200 and left with 453,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, G-III’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIII has reached a high of $32.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GIII traded about 690.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GIII traded about 705.89k shares per day. A total of 48.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.26M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GIII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 3.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.64% and a Short% of Float of 10.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.66, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.68 and $3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.58. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.31B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.