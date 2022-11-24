Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (PMCB)

The closing price of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) was $3.07 for the day, up 2.33% from the previous closing price of $3.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 106633 shares were traded. PMCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PMCB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 75.50 and its Current Ratio is at 75.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMCB has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7523, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4116.

Shares Statistics:

PMCB traded an average of 94.59K shares per day over the past three months and 58.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.87M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PMCB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 77.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 102.29k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.