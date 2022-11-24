Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) closed at $3.79 in the last session, up 4.70% from day before closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 230060 shares were traded. RBOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RBOT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $16 previously.

On January 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.

On December 07, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on December 07, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Khalifa Sammy sold 18,041 shares for $3.29 per share. The transaction valued at 59,265 led to the insider holds 994,493 shares of the business.

Morris June sold 6,018 shares of RBOT for $19,751 on Nov 21. The CLO, GC and Secretary now owns 325,869 shares after completing the transaction at $3.28 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Kelly William John, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 6,069 shares for $3.28 each. As a result, the insider received 19,918 and left with 319,067 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vicarious’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBOT has reached a high of $13.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5524, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1729.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RBOT traded on average about 173.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 252.04k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.13M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RBOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.41M, compared to 3.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.76.