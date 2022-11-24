VVPR (VivoPower International PLC): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $0.35 in the prior trading day, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) closed at $0.35, down -0.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0025 from its previous closing price. On the day, 185934 shares were traded. VVPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3589 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3499.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VVPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVPR has reached a high of $5.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6051, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3114.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 160.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 240.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.37M. Insiders hold about 51.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VVPR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 169.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 156.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.4M, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.07M and the low estimate is $87.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 131.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.