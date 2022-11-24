Which analyst expects International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, International Money Express Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.36, up 3.44% from its previous closing price of $20.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 260193 shares were traded. IMXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMXI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on August 06, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $21 from $20 previously.

On August 05, 2020, JMP Securities Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 10, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Lisy Robert sold 74,466 shares for $20.36 per share. The transaction valued at 1,515,882 led to the insider holds 363,629 shares of the business.

Lisy Robert sold 75,534 shares of IMXI for $1,529,375 on Nov 14. The CEO, President & Chairman now owns 438,095 shares after completing the transaction at $20.25 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Godfrey Adam P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $25.79 each. As a result, the insider received 541,511 and left with 1,803,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMXI has reached a high of $27.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMXI traded 443.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 660.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.70M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMXI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 909.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 897.02k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 4 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMXI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $549M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $546.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $547.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $459.21M, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $639.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $663M and the low estimate is $622.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.