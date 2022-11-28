A correction may be in store for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) shares?

As of close of business last night, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $96.42, down -0.22% from its previous closing price of $96.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 396280 shares were traded. WMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WMS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $182.

On March 01, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $145.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on February 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $102.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when HUEBERT MICHAEL G. sold 9,017 shares for $96.96 per share. The transaction valued at 874,271 led to the insider holds 40,712 shares of the business.

HUEBERT MICHAEL G. sold 1,033 shares of WMS for $97,123 on Nov 22. The Senior Vice President now owns 49,729 shares after completing the transaction at $94.02 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, KLEIN ROBERT M, who serves as the EVP, Sales of the company, sold 33,840 shares for $82.61 each. As a result, the insider received 2,795,474 and left with 98,775 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMS has reached a high of $153.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WMS traded 811.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 997.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 1.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, WMS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.76.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.98 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $5.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.51. EPS for the following year is $6.85, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.55 and $5.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.63B and the low estimate is $3.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.